Architect José da Silva studied and practiced in South Africa and has been creating architecture for the last 15 years in South Africa, Portugal and greater London. Having been the principal architect for the Vale do Lobo Luxury Resort, recognized as one of the world’s best luxury resorts.

Architect José da Silva is dedicated to the creation of architecture that is unique, one-of-a-kind, timeless, flowing spaces that draw inspiration from the characteristics of the site, the clients sensibility, specific needs and way of living. Before designing we listen carefully to you, and utilising the expertise of our consultants develop design solutions that are tailored to meet your specific needs.

We have consistently developed successful solutions to complex and challenging problems. Our success has been acknowledged through published works but more importantly, by ongoing trust and confidence of our clients.

You will get a honest, reliable and supportive service from the moment you get in touch. If you would like to meet architect José for an upcoming project, please phone him on 07761635650 or alternatively email him at designstudio@outlook.pt with a little information (Name, email and message).

He'll get back to you ASAP.