designSTUDIO—Lopes da Silva
Architects in Edgware
    London Portman Refurbishment , designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva Classic style houses
    London Portman Refurbishment
    London Portman Refurbishment , designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva Classic style bathroom Ceramic Blue
    +3
    London Portman Refurbishment
    Traditional Portuguese Holiday Home, designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva Classic style houses
    Traditional Portuguese Holiday Home, designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva Classic style houses
    Traditional Portuguese Holiday Home, designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    +4
    Traditional Portuguese Holiday Home
    Convert an Existing Outbuilding into an "Entertainment/Lounging area" for visiting friends and family., designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva Mediterranean style houses
    Convert an Existing Outbuilding into an "Entertainment/Lounging area" for visiting friends and family., designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva Mediterranean style pool
    Convert an Existing Outbuilding into an "Entertainment/Lounging area" for visiting friends and family., designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
    +2
    Convert an Existing Outbuilding into an "Entertainment/Lounging area" for visiting friends and family.
    Beach front modern residential holiday home, designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva Modern pool
    Beach front modern residential holiday home, designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva Modern living room
    Beach front modern residential holiday home, designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva designSTUDIO - Lopes da Silva Modern kitchen
    +7
    Beach front modern residential holiday home

    Architect José da Silva studied and practiced in South Africa and has been creating architecture for the last 15 years in South AfricaPortugal and greater London. Having been the principal architect for the Vale do Lobo Luxury Resort, recognized as one of the world’s best luxury resorts. 

    Architect José da Silva is dedicated to the creation of architecture that is unique, one-of-a-kind, timeless, flowing spaces that draw inspiration from the characteristics of the site, the clients sensibility, specific needs and way of living.   Before designing we listen carefully to you, and utilising the expertise of our consultants develop design solutions that are tailored to meet your specific needs. 

    We have consistently developed successful solutions to complex and challenging problems. Our success has been acknowledged through published works but more importantly, by ongoing trust and confidence of our clients.   

    You  will get a honest, reliable and supportive service from the moment you get in touch. If you would like to meet architect José for an upcoming project, please phone him on 07761635650 or alternatively email him at designstudio@outlook.pt with a little information (Name, email and message).

    He'll get back to you ASAP.

    Services
    High-end residential homes & Commercial projects
    Service areas
    • London
    • Barnet
    • Edgware
    • Algarve & Portugal
    Address
    HA8 8SW Edgware
    United Kingdom
    +44-7761635650 designstudiodasilva.wix.com/architect
