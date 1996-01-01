Your browser is out-of-date.

Direct Stoves
Home Appliances in Stockport
    Aarrow Wood Burning / Multi Fuel Stoves
    For over 10 Years Direct Stoves have been supplying the UK market with high efficiency, highly sought after, Wood Burning and Multi Fuel Stoves.

    We are a very reputable Online retailer, (4.5 out of 5 customers would reccommend to a friend) with an impressive showroom based in Stockport Greater Manchester, Direct stoves are able to deliver the best experience possible when you are purchasing such an iconic piece of furniture for your home.

     We specialise in delivering the highest quality wood burning stoves and multi fuel stoves, plus accessories and believe we provide the best quality, price and service available on the web and in store.

    Services
    Wood Burning Stoves Suppliers. Wood & multifuel Stove specialists
    Service areas
    & all across the UK and Stockport
    Address
    137 Wellington Road North
    SK4 2PF Stockport
    United Kingdom
    +44-8454508351 www.directstoves.com
