Marianne Smink learned the craft of print design in fashion school in the Netherlands. She worked for several years in high street fashion before starting to look for ways of working that valued the uniqueness of the final product rather than its conformity.

After moving to London and completing an MA in Applied Imagination at Central St Martins, Marianne began working with traditional processes to develop products that celebrated subtle imperfection. Through experimentation and a constant search for inspiration, she aims to allow beauty to emerge in every piece. This has led to her current collection of wallpaper, tiles and ceramics.

Marianne has also taken on several commissions for specific projects.