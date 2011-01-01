London based Hand&Eye Studio designs and produces the work of Tom Housden and his collaborators. Tom, a practising architect, set up Hand&Eye Studio in 2011 and has since developed a small but carefully crafted range of work. Each item is designed by the studio and then produced in collaboration with small British manufacturers, all of whom are masters of their craft. Hand&Eye’s close involvement in the production process underpins all of its designs. This allows great scope for experimentation in the design process and for a hugely intimate understanding of the objects’ material.

Hand&Eye’s exclusive range is available to view online and buy through the studio. Simply email info@handandeyestudio.co.uk with any enquiries. The studio also accepts bespoke commissions.