Martin Huxford is a designer and manufacturer of contemporary large scale chandeliers, suspensions, wall lights and floor lights.

With a studio workshop and showroom based in Sussex, Martin's use of British based skills for manufacturing offers great flexibility and advantages in terms of high quality construction and finishes.

With a childhood spent shaping pieces of metal in his father's workshop, this early love of metal and its potential has inspired Martin's industrial-artisan ethos of design. Steel, brass, nickel, gold and glass are the raw materials for lighting designs, which combine strong form with detailed decorative elements.