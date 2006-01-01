Playful, sculptural objects that behave in unexpected ways.

Designer Jim Rokos explores the physical properties of materials to generate aesthetic, intriguing concepts. ROKOS creates products of exceptional quality, made without compromise at any stage of the process, from design to manufacture. ROKOS won the prestigious 2012 Reddot Design award for the 13° 60° 104° Wine Decanter and the Enterprise Europe Network Award 2014 for the Gauge vase.

Jim is a multi-award winning designer. His innovative cat-food bowl won BBC’s Tomorrow’s World's Best Inventions pilot in 2001. Whilst studying, D&AD included his work in their competition’s book (2006). His Blindspot series is Design Parade selected (2007). In 2008, he won an RSA Design Directions award and in 2012 the Faces of Design award.

Originally he trained as a model-maker in the film and television industry (working on The Muppet Treasure Island, Band of Brothers, Tomb Raider, Victoria and Albert). Jim then went on to teach at a special needs school in London before completing a Master’s degree (2006) in Industrial Design at Central Saint Martins College of Art & Design (part of London’s University of the Arts).

Working from his studio in London, Jim is passionate to explore materials to create original and visually beautiful, refined concepts. He enjoys every stage of the design process. New creative techniques are sought to generate original ideas. Visit Jim's website here: jimrokos.com