London Atelier Ltd
Architects in London
    Hamberg House, Richmond, London

    London Atelier is an innovative architect's practice offering architecture, master-planning, interior and exhibition design services from conception to completion. Its members have a wide range of experience across the cultural, residential and public sectors. It is driven by the desire to produce bespoke, workable and characterful solutions that are for people and influenced by the individual needs, narrative, site, cultural location and the history of the users.

    Professionalism underlines the creative work of London Atelier. We offer an exceptional level of project management, design quality and best value of services to our clients throughout all stages of design and construction.

    We have on-going projects in residential, commercial, cultural and health-care sectors in the UK and abroad.

    • Assessment of the Potentials of a Plot; Pre-Purchase Architectural Survey; Creative Possibilities; Scheme Design; Full Architectural Services
    • Design and Build
    • Furniture design and production
    London based and UK and Europe
    W10 London
    United Kingdom
    www.londonatelier.com
