LIGHT

Refined, aerodynamic and versatile, Hypetex™ is set to become the product of choice for many industries.

From the automotive world to luxury goods, cycling to design, carbon fibre has applications at all levels due to its lightness and strength. Hypetex™ will expand the use of carbon fibre within and across sectors, as it is now available in exquisite colour options for the first time.

BRIGHT

Unique, light and vividly bright, this material comes in a range of striking colours with optional finishes.

Hypetex™ offers a series of stunning new looks for carbon fibre parts and products bringing a new depth and vibrancy to this exceptionally advanced material. It does so whilst maintaining the essential high-performance properties inherent to carbon fibre and its usage.

BOLD

Produced by applying high pressure and heat, Hypetex™ is an extremely resilient and well-honed product.

It is ideal for peak performance, high-impact uses as well as the more refined design forms. Bringing technology and design to new heights, Hypetex™ offers a bold new material that is set to be at the pinnacle of manufacturing in the same way that F1 is at the pinnacle of motor racing.