Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hypetex
Designers in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Halo, Hypetex Hypetex
    Halo, Hypetex Hypetex
    Halo

    LIGHT

    Refined, aerodynamic and versatile, Hypetex™ is set to become the product of choice for many industries.

    From the automotive world to luxury goods, cycling to design, carbon fibre has applications at all levels due to its lightness and strength. Hypetex™ will expand the use of carbon fibre within and across sectors, as it is now available in exquisite colour options for the first time.

    BRIGHT
    Unique, light and vividly bright, this material comes in a range of striking colours with optional finishes.

    Hypetex™ offers a series of stunning new looks for carbon fibre parts and products bringing a new depth and vibrancy to this exceptionally advanced material. It does so whilst maintaining the essential high-performance properties inherent to carbon fibre and its usage.

    BOLD
    Produced by applying high pressure and heat, Hypetex™ is an extremely resilient and well-honed product.

    It is ideal for peak performance, high-impact uses as well as the more refined design forms. Bringing technology and design to new heights, Hypetex™ offers a bold new material that is set to be at the pinnacle of manufacturing in the same way that F1 is at the pinnacle of motor racing.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    20 Broadwick Street
    W1F 8HT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2078514521 www.hypetex.com
      Add SEO element