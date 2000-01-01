Modus is an award-winning British brand who design and produce intelligent, functional and inspiring contemporary furniture.

Collaborating with a roster of renowned designers, Modus combines technical, material and engineering advances to manufacture and supply an extensive range for commercial, hospitality and residential projects globally.

Founded in 2000 by Jon Powell and Ed Richardson, Modus has built its reputation on considered design. Working closely with the A&D community, Modus understands the importance of cultural and market observations and the part they play in developing new designs for different applications. Its integrated approach has quality, sustainability and durability at its core. This, combined with originality, breadth of process and attention to detail, is what makes Modus one of the UK’s most successful and respected furniture manufacturers