Rough Old Glass
Furniture & Accessories in Barnstaple
    • Tom Howley Kitchen Splashback, Rough Old Glass Rough Old Glass KitchenAccessories & textiles Glass
    Tom Howley Kitchen Splashback

    Our Antiqued Mirror Glass wall panels, tiles and splash backs are hand silvered in our North Devon Workshop and delivered Worldwide.

    OUR BACKGROUND

    Rough Old Glass was born from the combined experience of two people... a Restorer & Conservator, who worked within the National Trust & English Heritage for over a decade in the fields of carving, gilding and furniture restoration and an Upholsterer & Dealer of Antique French Chairs & Mirrors.

    For years we had sourced frames from France to restore, many of which had lost their original mirror plates. We developed our technique of hand silvering and distressing glass to replace the missing or broken originals.

    We have handled countless pieces of antique mirror glass and this level of exposure to genuine aged glass has enabled us to produce a range of hand silvered, antiqued mirror glass finishes, which portray the unique qualities of old mirror glass.

    Initially marketing our reproduction antiqued mirror glass to other Dealers and Restorers we quickly realised the potential for Rough Old Glass to be used as a decorative surface finish and it now appears in many private homes, bars, restaurants and hotels Nationwide. Including:

    The Tea Room, Harrods, The Rug Company, Kings Road & Harrods The Rescue Rooms, Rock City, Nottingham Australasia Bar & Restaurant, Manchester Lloyds Club, London Jack Wills, Kingston Medlar Restaurant, Kings Road, London The Sky Superscreen Bar, O2 Greenwich Hilton Brighton Metropole The Old Golfcourse Hotel, St Andrews Vaughan Designs, London Jamie Oliver's 15, Watergate Bay, Cornwall The Dorchester Hotel Catchpole & Rye Showrooms, Fulham Road  

    We now have a growing team including artists, gilders, restorers, welders and silverers.

    Services
    • Antique Mirror Glass
    • Panelled Walls & Framed Mirrors
    Service areas
    UK and Worldwide
    Address
    Upcott Avenue, Pottington Business Park,
    EX31 1HN Barnstaple
    United Kingdom
    +44-3455488586 www.rougholdglass.co.uk
