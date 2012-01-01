The Modern House is the place to buy and sell Britain's finest modern architecture. Get in touch regarding purchasing any of our featured properties by giving us a call.

The Modern House has been successfully selling Britain's finest modern architecture since 2005. Founded by Albert Hill and Matt Gibberd, we are an independent estate agency with a reputation for exceptional sales results. We represent properties in urban and rural locations throughout the country, and have our main offices in central London.

WHY 'THE MODERN HOUSE'?

The name of our agency is inspired by FRS Yorke’s celebrated book ‘The Modern House’ (1934), which introduced Modern Movement architecture to a British audience. The central themes of Modernism are at the heart of all of the properties we sell: flowing space, high levels of natural light, truth to materials and the relationship between architecture and its environment. Our agency meets the growing demand for extraordinary living spaces of all kinds, from loft apartments, factory conversions and architects’ own homes to period houses with excellent extensions and superior interiors.

SALES OF THE UNEXPECTED

Whereas estate agencies conventionally confine themselves to a certain postcode, we look everywhere, focusing instead on the quality of the house or apartment itself. This reflects a growing trend among buyers, who are increasingly seeking out exceptional buildings rather than focusing purely on location. Each of the properties we represent displays our passion for outstanding design and meets our buyers’ desire to inspire or surprise them. RESIDENT EXPERTS As well as being qualified estate agents, we are in the rare position of having academic training in the history and practise of architecture. Furthermore, having represented properties in just about every London postcode and every county in southern Britain, we have unique experience that extends well beyond the limits of the local market. EDITORS’ CHOICE Our properties are routinely featured in print and online media, both in the UK and abroad. Editors contact us on a weekly basis because we are guaranteed to have what they need: superior properties and outstanding photography. Our backgrounds in journalism mean that we understand how the press works, and we have a wealth of personal contacts within the industry. INTEGRITY Our advice to clients is always based on authority, honesty and factual accuracy. We like to think of ourselves as articulate, professional and purposeful, and constantly work hard to achieve the exceptional outcomes for which we are renowned.