Poligon is a collaboration between Rodrigo Solorzano/N&R Foldings and Matthew White which began when they met at the Royal College of Art. Rodrigo work shows his fascination with paper folding, the resulting forms but also the beautiful process of folding. Matthew has much experience with bringing concepts to production. When introduced Matthew was developing folded metal etching products and Rodrigo’s work was a perfect expression of this process. Immediately they began to create new ideas for folded metal sculptures, the inception of Poligon.