Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Upcyclist
Artists & Artisans in Australia
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Tiny House Project, The Upcyclist The Upcyclist Eclectic style bedroom
    The Tiny House Project, The Upcyclist The Upcyclist Eclectic style bedroom
    The Tiny House Project, The Upcyclist The Upcyclist Eclectic style bedroom
    +2
    The Tiny House Project

    I offer a bespoke building service utilising recycled and second hand materials.  I focus on creating a pleasing aesthetic dictated by the choice of materials and highlighting the natural features.

    Building tiny houses and small scale living spaces are the main focus of my work.

    Services
    • TIny house design and build service
    • bespoke carpentry work utlisiing recycled materials
    Service areas
    AUS and australia
    Address
    200 Illa Langi Road, Crescent Head
    2440 Australia
    Australia
    +61-429005032 www.theupcyclist.com.au
      Add SEO element