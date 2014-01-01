Your browser is out-of-date.

Kevin Gray Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Calgary
    Kevin Gray Interiors do city, country and vacation properties internationally.  We open people's minds to possibilities and reveal potential through the application of tailored design services, for clients who value interior design and see us as their trusted advisors regardless of their budget or project scale.

    Services
    • 3-D hand drawn renderings
    • Visuals
    • Interior Architecture
    • Decoration
    • Fabrics
    • Custom Furnishings
    • Window Coverings
    • Full-Scope Design or A-la-carte tailored to your needs
    Service areas
    International
    Company awards
    Best of Houzz 2014 through 2017
    Address
    T2G5K9 Calgary
    Canada
    +1-4034536860 www.kevingrayinteriors.com
    Opening Peoples Minds to Possibilities & Revealing Potential

