At Kaymet we make aluminium trays, trolleys and hotplates. Our classic designs, evolved over the years, feel fresher today than ever. They have a simple beauty and they will not let you down.

We have been proudly hand making anodised aluminium ware in London since 1947. The items that emerge from our Bermondsey factory sell in a collection of wonderful shops around the world, including London's finest department store, and our products can be found in some really special households, restaurants and hotels, as well as in plenty of yachts, aeroplanes, coffee shops, workplaces and family places.

Our wares can be found too in the fond memories of many. Those memories, like our products, last through the decades.