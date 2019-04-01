Your browser is out-of-date.

Debbie Flevotomou Architects Ltd.
Architects in London, UK
Reviews (0)
    Imagine the building of the future. A mixed-use building that is 100% carbon free and it also produces energy, a place that cares about its users by reducing their stress levels, blood pressure and heart rates, whilst increasing productivity, creativity and self-reported wellbeing. An environment where every unit of space is utilised. A place where personal space is highly valued and communal areas are catalysts of fusion of ideas. A space that the end-user is looking forward to experiencing every day.



    Links to what THINK NATURE is consisted of:

    Green Agenda

    Biophilic design

    Parametric design inspired by nature


    www.debbieflevotomou.com

    www.debbiedesignarchitecture.com





    Services
    • Architecture
    • interior design
    • planning
    • contract administration
    Service areas
    Mayfair, London, and UK
    Company awards
    • Most Influential woman in Architecture, Winner, CV magazine Awards 2019 #
    • Most Innovative architect of the year, Winner, Corporate Livewire #
    • Innovative award for civic architectural design, Winner, M&A Awards 2019 #
    • Architecture Advisory Firm of the Year, Winner, LA Worldwide #
    • Award for Sustained Excellence in civic design, Winner, Build #
    • Award of Sustained Excellence in Civic Design, Winner, AI Global #
    • Most Innovative in Commercial Architecture, Winner, AI Global #
    • Architecture—Advisory Firm of the year 2018, Winner, M&A Awards #
    • Best High-End Commercial Architects, Winner, Corporate USA Awards #
    • Most Unique Architectural Practice, Winner, Corporate USA Awards #
    • Tower 42 Renovation project, Winner, Global Awards #
    • Best Redesign project Tower 42, Winner, USA Today #
    • Best specialist Architectural practice & Best UK redesign project Tower 42, Winner, Global 100 #
    • Innovation Award for civic architectural designs London UK, Winner, Global 100 #
    • Best High-End Commercial Architect 2017, Winner, Global 100 #
    • Best high-end commercial architect 2018, Winner, Build Magazine #
    • Best UK Redesign project—Tower 42,2018, Build magazine #
    • Civil architecture design—London,2018 #
    • Finest hi-end commercial architect, 2018, cv magazine #
    • Best hospitality architecture project 2017 , architecture awards #
    • Female business excellence award in architecture, 2017 #
    • Honourably mentioned at American Architecture Prize #
    • Best Architecture Single Residence London, 5* Award, Winner, International Property Awards, 2018 #
    • Best in Commercial Architecture 2017, Winner, Architecture Awards 2017 Corporate Livewire #
    • Most Unique Architectural Practice 2017, Winner, UK Business Awards #
    • Architectural design of the year 2017, Short-listed, London Construction Awards #
    • Architecture Advisory Firm of the year UK -2017, Winner, M&A Awards 2017 Finance Monthly #
    • CEO Awards 2017, Winner, CEO Awards #
    • Best Specialist Architectural Practice—England & Best UK Redesign Project: Tower 42, London, 2017, Winner, Build Infrastructure Awards #
    • Luxurious Developments in the UK 2017, Winner, Build Awards #
    • Game Changers Awards 2017, Winner, GC Awards #
    • Luxurious development in the UK Award 2016, awarded 2017 #
    • Most Outstanding In Commercial Architecture UK 2016, Winner, Architecture Awards 2016 Corporate Livewire #
    • Female Architect of the year UK 2016, Winner, Build Women #
    • Best High-End Residential Architects 2016, Winner, Build #
    • ProjeCt design of the year 2016—Short-listed, London Construction Awards #
    • Innovation Award for Civic Architectural Design 2016, Winner, Infrastructure Awards #
    • Most Innovative Architectural Start-Up 2016, Winner, Innovation & Excellence Awards 2016 #
    • Best High-End Commercial Architects 2015-2016, Winner, Architecture Awards 2015, Build #
    • 1st prize—winning entry competition for a residential project in China, 2014, Lucheng Real Estate Co. Ltd #
    • 1st prize—winning entry competition #
    • Show all 81 awards
    Address
    100 Pall Mall
    SW1Y 5NQ London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7891338743 www.debbieflevotomou.com
