Imagine the building of the future. A mixed-use building that is 100% carbon free and it also produces energy, a place that cares about its users by reducing their stress levels, blood pressure and heart rates, whilst increasing productivity, creativity and self-reported wellbeing. An environment where every unit of space is utilised. A place where personal space is highly valued and communal areas are catalysts of fusion of ideas. A space that the end-user is looking forward to experiencing every day.









Links to what THINK NATURE is consisted of:

Green Agenda

Biophilic design

Parametric design inspired by nature





