Kitchen Co-Ordnation
Kitchen Planners in London
Reviews (6)
    Cream and black kitchen
    Black Glass Units
    Amazing Kitchen Project Where White Glass Units with White Corian
    Cream and Black Glass Units - Black Granite
    White and Grey High Gloss - Wrap around stone on island
    White and Grey High Gloss - Wrap around stone on island
    Kitchen Co-Ordination is a London based kitchen Design Studio specialising in Rational - Italian Designed German Built Kitchen Furniture - Offering a personal approach to Kitchen Design- we create beautiful individual kitchens- most people are unique and individual and we create kitchens that reflect this

    Services
    • Kitchen Design and Installation offering a fully managed project service
    • Design—design and installation
    Service areas
    London and surrounding arears
    Company awards
    Kitchen Co-Ordination is a multi award winning London Studio
    Address
    london
    SW6 1UD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089586262 www.kitchencoordination.co.uk
    Kitchens Co-Ordination creating THE most beautiful spaces

    Reviews

    Rosemary Giles
    Kitchen Co-Ordination have just installed the most beautiful kitchen for me. I am absolutely delighted. Great experience from start to finish, really recommend.
    about 2 years ago
    jo Rynhold
    Great experience with Kitchen Co-ordination and with Vivienne. I love Rational kitchens which is how I found Kitchen co-ordination as they are one of the few suppliers in London. Couldn't have been happier. Excellent service - Vivienne came to my home many times, honest and good design advice and excellent service throughout. Excellent fitter too. Now enjoying my lovely new kitchen.
    about 2 years ago
    Tracie Elimelech
    I highly recommend Kitchen Co-ordination. Not only is Vivienne totally professional and reliable, but I found her ideas to be interesting, innovative and pragmatic. The quality of the kitchen materials is outstanding and the job was done in really good time with minimum impact on my daily comings and goings. The work was extensive but every day left clean and tidy and I was extremely pleased with the results. 5 stars to Vivienne and her team
    about 2 years ago
