Welcome to The World of Cotswold Garden Buildings. At Cotswold Garden

Buildings you will find our range of exclusive models of Garden Buildings, and Log Cabins in all shapes and sizes, all competitively priced. The buildings we offer start at a 28mm wood thickness, we also offer 40, 50 70 & 94mm.

We also offer various styles and sizes, so you can choose a cabin with or without a veranda, a flat or pitched roof, single glazed or double glazed