Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cotswold Garden Buildings
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Dodford
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Large l shape Garden Building, Cotswold Garden Buildings Cotswold Garden Buildings Classic style spa Wood
    Large l shape Garden Building
    Garden Building Oxfordshire, Cotswold Garden Buildings Cotswold Garden Buildings Modern study/office Wood White
    Garden Building Oxfordshire, Cotswold Garden Buildings Cotswold Garden Buildings Modern study/office Wood White
    Garden Building Oxfordshire

    Welcome to The World of Cotswold Garden Buildings. At Cotswold Garden
    Buildings you will find our range of exclusive models of Garden Buildings, and Log Cabins in all shapes and sizes, all competitively priced. The buildings we offer start at a 28mm wood thickness, we also offer 40, 50 70 & 94mm.

    We also offer various styles and sizes, so you can choose a cabin with or without a veranda, a flat or pitched roof, single glazed or double glazed

    Services
    Garden Buildings, Log Cabins, and swimming pools
    Service areas
    National and Dodford
    Address
    A45
    NN7 4SR Dodford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1327226387 www.cotswold-garden-buildings.uk
      Add SEO element