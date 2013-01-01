Your browser is out-of-date.

3s architects and designers ltd
Architects in Richmond
    3s is an architectural practice and interior design consultancy providing a full range of architectural design services with an innovative approach. The office undertakes commercial, public and residential projects in the UK and abroad with offices in Richmond and Munich.


    The practice was founded by architect Reinhard Weiss who has brought together talented and experienced architects from the UK and Germany, who are dedicated to producing imaginative, high quality buildings, irrespective of scale.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Architecture
    • Feasibility studies
    • Planning Applications
    Service areas
    Greater London and Richmond
    Company awards
    • 2016—Best Architecture Single Residence South East England and Best Architecture Single Residence UK.
    • 2013—Commended for Chiswick High Road scheme at Sunday Times British Home Awards,
    Address
    17a Princes Road
    TW10 6DQ Richmond
    United Kingdom
    +44-2083329966 www.3s-ad.com

    Reviews

    Karolina Bielawska
    Excellent service
    over 4 years ago
    sam Samuel
    Excellent designs and concepts
    over 4 years ago
    Emily Lnuk
    Love the work from this place and the customer service it really high!
    over 4 years ago
