3s is an architectural practice and interior design consultancy providing a full range of architectural design services with an innovative approach. The office undertakes commercial, public and residential projects in the UK and abroad with offices in Richmond and Munich.
The practice was founded by architect Reinhard Weiss who has brought together talented and experienced architects from the UK and Germany, who are dedicated to producing imaginative, high quality buildings, irrespective of scale.
- Services
- Architecture
- Interior Architecture
- Feasibility studies
- Planning Applications
- Service areas
- Greater London and Richmond
- Company awards
- 2016—Best Architecture Single Residence South East England and Best Architecture Single Residence UK.
- 2013—Commended for Chiswick High Road scheme at Sunday Times British Home Awards,
- Address
-
17a Princes Road
TW10 6DQ Richmond
United Kingdom
+44-2083329966 www.3s-ad.com