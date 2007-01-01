Practice Background

Our practice was conceived in 2007 by three architects who started to meet afterwork to discuss about different issues concerning architecture, art and design. Meeting after working hours was essential to systematize the ideas that lead our practice, as a result of those encounters we made the decision of naming our practice Afterhourstudio.

Practice Evolution

Bringing projects to the building site has taught us that good architecture and design require attention to detail, a very good understanding of construction technics and ability to supervise building works. Our persistence to provide high quality architecture has changed our approach to our business, so we decided to operate as an Architecural and Building Practice guiding our clients trough the entire process in a more meticulous style.

Practice Today

Practice Credentials

We are a small practice that evolved to become a distinctive, affordable and efficient "Design and Build" studio for householders and developers. In the last few years we have undertaken different commissions ranging from refurbishment and extensions to new build houses and public buildings for which we have gained the experience to deliver successfull projects.