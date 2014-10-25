Universal Design Studio is a leading London-based creative design consultancy. We operate internationally and work with some of the best known global brands to create arresting, comprehensive environments with effective commercial purpose.

We have a distinct detail-focused approach towards the surroundings we create. Our team of architects and designers have extensive practical knowledge of the design of commercial, retail and hospitality spaces, museums and exhibitions. This knowledge provides us with the insight to make objects resonate and to create environments with impact.

The studio is underpinned by a process of experimentation and refinement. We work with physical models and mock-ups to truly explore and understand space and context to find unique, innovative solutions.

Universal was founded in London in 2001 by Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby to focus on architecture and interiors within their award-winning product and furniture design folio.