architecture + design

Urban Creative was formed by Andrew Milward-Bason and Greg Pitts who have over 25 years experience between them, working on award winning projects both here and internationally. In this time they have worked on a wide range of architectural projects, from single dwellings for private clients through multi-dwelling and mixed use development, retail, university buildings, transport and commercial architecture.

industrial design

Whilst our core focus is on architecture, Urban Creative is fundamentally about making and innovation and we like to get involved at all levels of design. We will soon be launching a new lighting design range called lumen, and will continue to develop and release new designs on an ongoing basis.

urban + design

Both Greg and Andrew have worked on a number of masterplanning and urban design projects from city blocks to university urban campuses, to re-imagining of whole sections of cities and towns. We are currently awaiting a go ahead on a mixed use masterplan project in Malaysia, which we hope to work on together with another practice.