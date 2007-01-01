Your browser is out-of-date.

    • The practice was formed by David Appleton and Nicole Weiner in 2007.  We met while studying at the University of Cambridge and continue to develop a complementary way of working, using our respective skills and interests. 

    We are passionate about the processes of design and construction, and bring together architectural expertise gained in a wide variety of building sectors.  We are meticulous in our approach and each project, like its client, is unique. 

    Directors

    David Appleton BSc(Hons) DipArch RIBA

    David studied architecture at The Barlett UCL, and the University of Cambridge.  Prior to establishing Appleton Weiner with Nicole Weiner, he worked with Sarah Featherstone at Featherstone Associates.  At the latter he was Project Architect on a variety of social and private housing and community buildings. He also has extensive experience of retail and restaurant design. 

    He has taught at the University of Cambridge and has been a visiting critic at the University of Portsmouth and The Bartlett UCL.

    David is also a mentor for final year students at Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design.

    Nicole Weiner MA(Cantab) DipArch ARB

    Nicole studied at Central Saint Martins, the University of Cambridge and The Bartlett UCL. Before starting the practice with David she worked with Hopkins Architects, Cullum and Nightingale, Hudson Featherstone and Penoyre and Prasad on a wide range of projects  These include one-off houses, healthcare and theatre design.  

    Nicole has taught architecture at University College for the Creative Arts at Canterbury.  She enjoys painting and printmaking.

    David and Nicole live in Islington with their two children.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    19 Wallace Road
    N1 2PG London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072538387 www.appletonweiner.co.uk
