Applelec
Lighting in Bradford
Reviews (6)
    Colour changing LED Light Sheet adds a contemporary twist to the entrances of a Georgian London townhouse

    Applelec is the company behind the award winning lighting product, LED Light Sheet. Selected by architects and lighting designers such as Foster + Partners and DPA Lighting. 

    LED Light Sheet has been used to illuminate Molton Brown, the Hammersmith Apollo, the Natural History Museum and residential projects including a stunning Georgian Townhouse.

    • Made-to-measure LED Light Sheet In-depth advice Each order is created to bespoke requirements Project consultations available High CRI available
    • eliminating colour distortion Available in various kelvin tones—warm to cool white or RGB Suitable for internal or external application RIBA accredited CPDs
    Bradford
    Address
    Appleby House, Walker Terrace, West Yorkshire
    BD4 7HP Bradford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1274774477 www.ledlightsheet.co.uk

    Slawomir Karbowiak
    Very fast service. Thank you
    3 months ago
    William Harkin
    I've ordered from Applelec in the past. Put an enquiry in for 2 led trough lights at 840mm wide. Came back with a ridiculous price, 3 times more than a reputable competitor. The sales guy offered no reason other than they produce a superior light. I disagree. The other company has an excellent reputation and have reasonable and transparent pricing. I won't even bother getting a quote from this company in the future.
    6 months ago
    Criptonite Crompton
    about 1 year ago
