WHO WE ARE

Andy Thornton Ltd was established in 1975, when entrepreneurs Andy and Kate Thornton began exporting architectural antiques to restaurants and bars in America. Things really took off when they started supplying the UK hospitality market.

Over the next 35 years, the business has expanded and diversified and is now a truly global company, supplying products all over the world.

We have a team of 90 dedicated and highly experienced people based at our showroom, workshops and warehousing near Halifax, West Yorkshire. If you like to do business face to face, we have UK Area Sales Managers and Export Distributors, who can visit to offer advice and discuss your requirements.

WHAT WE DO We offer thousands of products in ranges including contract furniture, decorative lighting, architectural metalwork, wood carvings and decorative accessories. We also stock the UK’s largest selection of architectural antiques and salvage and have recently launched a complete range of vintage industrial furniture, lighting and retail display fixtures.

Don’t forget we also specialise in creating bespoke architectural metalwork, designing, manufacturing and installing bespoke structures such as bandstands, gazebos,canopies, shelters, staircases and balustrades.