Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Landscape Designers in London
    Marylebone Courtyard
    Marylebone Courtyard, Fenton Roberts Garden Design Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
    Marylebone Courtyard, Fenton Roberts Garden Design Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
    +2
    Marylebone Courtyard
    Contemporary Pergola Garden
    Contemporary Pergola Garden, Fenton Roberts Garden Design Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
    Contemporary Pergola Garden, Fenton Roberts Garden Design Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
    +4
    Contemporary Pergola Garden
    Long suburban Garden
    Long suburban Garden, Fenton Roberts Garden Design Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
    Long suburban Garden, Fenton Roberts Garden Design Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
    +5
    Long suburban Garden
    Contemporary Front Garden
    Contemporary Front Garden, Fenton Roberts Garden Design Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
    Contemporary Front Garden, Fenton Roberts Garden Design Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
    +6
    Contemporary Front Garden
    Garden with Oval Lawns
    Garden with Oval Lawns, Fenton Roberts Garden Design Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
    Garden with Oval Lawns, Fenton Roberts Garden Design Fenton Roberts Garden Design Rustic style garden
    +7
    Garden with Oval Lawns

    Jo Fenton and Anne Roberts have formed a creative partnership, delivering unique and inspirational designs. Working closely with each client, they employ imaginative use of space and original planting schemes, to unlock the potential of each garden. The studio is based in the South East of England

    Services
    • garden design
    • planting design
    • Consultation
    • Seasonal Containers
    • maintenance
    Service areas
    • London and surrounding areas
    • Barnet
    • Palmers Green
    • Muswell Hill
    • London Fields
    • Crouch End
    • Alexander Palace
    • Winchmore Hill
    • EN49RL
    Address
    3 Mount Rd, Barnet
    EN4 9RL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7921022761 www.fentonrobertsgardendesign.co.uk

    Reviews

    Chrislaine Withers
    Really great experience from start to finish. Friendly and very professional. Highly recommended!
    6 months ago
    Molly Viner
    The redesign of our front garden has earned us the accolade of best front garden in the road! The design, groundwork and planting were excellent giving a year round beautiful garden
    over 2 years ago
    Lloyd’s Gardens of London
    We have been working with Jo and Anne for many years now. What we love about their designs are not only their creativity but their accuracy. The drawings are accurate to a cm. This makes our and the client's life so much easier and the gardens looking absolutely fabulous. Jonathan-Lloyd's Gardens of London.
    almost 3 years ago
