Jo Fenton and Anne Roberts have formed a creative partnership, delivering unique and inspirational designs. Working closely with each client, they employ imaginative use of space and original planting schemes, to unlock the potential of each garden. The studio is based in the South East of England
- Services
- garden design
- planting design
- Consultation
- Seasonal Containers
- maintenance
- Service areas
- London and surrounding areas
- Barnet
- Palmers Green
- Muswell Hill
- London Fields
- Crouch End
- Alexander Palace
- Winchmore Hill
- EN49RL
- Show all 9 service areas
- Address
-
3 Mount Rd, Barnet
EN4 9RL London
United Kingdom
+44-7921022761 www.fentonrobertsgardendesign.co.uk