Tejal Mathur established her Interior Design practice, Tejal Mathur Design earlier team Team Design in 1998.

Her project profile outlines work in the field of interior design and architecture, which mainly covers the domains of residential, retail and commercial spaces. She earned a nomination in the category of a Retail space in 2003 and was a runner-up in the category of a Residential in 2004 respectively; at the esteemed Indian Institute of Interior Designers Award presentations. She subsequently won in the category of a residential space in 2009 and a National Commendation in 2013 in the Hospitality category at the Indian Institute of Interior Designers awards. Her recent works have earned her tags like “post –modern” vintage designer to “purveyor of the past”. This has probably stemmed from an emotive subconscious response to the growing fact that India, especially Mumbai is slowly losing the “in-between” era, where there was abundant aesthetic in the way simple folk lived- something that is now missing from our architecture. “We still suffer from a colonial hangover while we grapple with what identity to adopt today as a people. In my own small way I’d like to remind my conscience, that it is possible to breathe life into painstakingly constructed vernacular elements of old structures and adapt them in our very edgy, modern lifestyle.” In 2012, she also founded Ironworks- an esoteric line of furniture, accessories and linen for that laid-back chilled- out home. “With Ironworks, we want to constantly reclaim visions of a glorious past than can seamlessly blend with the way we choose to live today keeping in mind the individualistic and whimsical tastes of the evolved home owner.An era I aptly call “Industrial Vintage”. Each piece of furniture has been made from natural wood ethically grown in cultivated forests and is handcrafted embodying traditional carpentry along with industrial techniques. From coffee tables, case goods trunks, lamps to wine chillers, Ironworks will continue to cover our mundane use of furniture as gracefully.”