Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Joanne Alderson Design
Landscape Designers in Hardwick Witney
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • A walled garden near Henley on Thames, Joanne Alderson Design Joanne Alderson Design
    A walled garden near Henley on Thames, Joanne Alderson Design Joanne Alderson Design
    A walled garden near Henley on Thames, Joanne Alderson Design Joanne Alderson Design
    +5
    A walled garden near Henley on Thames
    A large formal garden near Henley on Thames, Joanne Alderson Design Joanne Alderson Design
    A large formal garden near Henley on Thames, Joanne Alderson Design Joanne Alderson Design
    A large formal garden near Henley on Thames, Joanne Alderson Design Joanne Alderson Design
    +5
    A large formal garden near Henley on Thames
    A contemporary courtyard in Henley on Thames, Joanne Alderson Design Joanne Alderson Design
    A contemporary courtyard in Henley on Thames, Joanne Alderson Design Joanne Alderson Design
    A contemporary courtyard in Henley on Thames, Joanne Alderson Design Joanne Alderson Design
    +5
    A contemporary courtyard in Henley on Thames
    Several acres near Amersham, Joanne Alderson Design Joanne Alderson Design
    Several acres near Amersham, Joanne Alderson Design Joanne Alderson Design
    Several acres near Amersham, Joanne Alderson Design Joanne Alderson Design
    +11
    Several acres near Amersham

    I am a Chelsea award winning  qualified designer with a design degree & an RHS diploma in horticulture. 

    I design well considered, elegant gardens & landscapes from courtyards to large estates. Mine is a successful garden design company & I work with a team of highly capable landscape contractors who implement my schemes. Schemes vary from contemporary & minimal to classical not forgetting restoration. Clients are always delighted which is proven by the amount of referral work & repeat business we achieve. We listen to what the client wants & I produce bespoke stylish designs to suit the lifestyle of the client & the plot itself. Architectural influence is also important - the garden must work in harmony with the building & its surroundings.

    Services
    • Garden design—large & small
    • courtyard design
    • complete garden design & build
    • garden consultancy
    Service areas
    • Oxfordshire
    • Cotswolds
    • Berkshire
    • Hampshire
    • Buckinghamshire
    • Henley on Thames
    • Hardwick Witney
    Company awards
    RHS Chelsea silver medal , BBC peoples choice—best garden
    Address
    Manor Farm Barn
    OX29 7QE Hardwick Witney
    United Kingdom
    +44-1865301673 www.joannealderson.com
      Add SEO element