I am a Chelsea award winning qualified designer with a design degree & an RHS diploma in horticulture.

I design well considered, elegant gardens & landscapes from courtyards to large estates. Mine is a successful garden design company & I work with a team of highly capable landscape contractors who implement my schemes. Schemes vary from contemporary & minimal to classical not forgetting restoration. Clients are always delighted which is proven by the amount of referral work & repeat business we achieve. We listen to what the client wants & I produce bespoke stylish designs to suit the lifestyle of the client & the plot itself. Architectural influence is also important - the garden must work in harmony with the building & its surroundings.