An award-winning London-based architectural studio, we design hi-end residential, commercial, mixed-use and hospitality projects in most complex inter-cultural contexts.

We are cosmopolitan: our staff speaks seven European languages. At the same time, we are local, nested in the Old Hampstead Town Hall right in the heart of the vibrant Borough of Camden.

Among our customers, you will find leaders of the Forbes List and professionals from the City, developers and hotel operators, UK homebuyers abroad and our Hampstead neighbours.

The majority of our London work is on complex historic buildings in collaboration with high-end authorities ( Grosvenor, Crown Estates, Westminster City Council) and with the most prominent professional consultants.

Working overseas, we offer international expertise and management standards supported by ability to deliver projects locally. When required, we can join forces with partner practices in Ireland, Russia, Serbia, Greece, Portugal, France and Latvia.

We are fully BIM-integrated, and have accumulated substantial experience in multi-disciplinary Revit collaboration.