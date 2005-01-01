Your browser is out-of-date.

AR Architecture
Architects in London
Reviews (4)
    • Private House Refurbishment in Primrose Hill, London, AR Architecture AR Architecture Modern dining room
    Private House Refurbishment in Primrose Hill, London, AR Architecture AR Architecture Roof terrace
    Private House Refurbishment in Primrose Hill, London, AR Architecture AR Architecture Modern kitchen
    +9
    Private House Refurbishment in Primrose Hill, London
    Apartment in Palace Green, AR Architecture AR Architecture Modern dining room
    Apartment in Palace Green, AR Architecture AR Architecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Apartment in Palace Green, AR Architecture AR Architecture Modern bathroom
    +10
    Apartment in Palace Green
    Penthouse Apartment in Docklands, AR Architecture AR Architecture Minimalist dining room
    Penthouse Apartment in Docklands, AR Architecture AR Architecture Minimalist living room
    Penthouse Apartment in Docklands, AR Architecture AR Architecture Minimalist kitchen
    +8
    Penthouse Apartment in Docklands
    Apartment in West Kensington #2, AR Architecture AR Architecture Classic style dining room
    Apartment in West Kensington #2, AR Architecture AR Architecture Classic style living room
    Apartment in West Kensington #2, AR Architecture AR Architecture Classic style living room
    +4
    Apartment in West Kensington #2
    Apartment in West Kensington #1, AR Architecture AR Architecture Modern dining room
    Apartment in West Kensington #1, AR Architecture AR Architecture Modern dining room
    Apartment in West Kensington #1, AR Architecture AR Architecture Modern dining room
    +5
    Apartment in West Kensington #1
    Private House in Virginia Water, AR Architecture AR Architecture Classic style houses Bricks
    Private House in Virginia Water, AR Architecture AR Architecture Classic style houses Bricks
    Private House in Virginia Water, AR Architecture AR Architecture Classic style houses
    +3
    Private House in Virginia Water
    An award-winning London-based architectural studio, we design hi-end residential, commercial, mixed-use and hospitality projects in most complex inter-cultural contexts.

    We are cosmopolitan: our staff speaks seven European languages. At the same time, we are local, nested in the Old Hampstead Town Hall right in the heart of the vibrant Borough of Camden.

    Among our customers, you will find leaders of the Forbes List and professionals from the City, developers and hotel operators, UK homebuyers abroad and our Hampstead neighbours.

    The majority of our London work is on complex historic buildings in collaboration with high-end authorities ( Grosvenor, Crown Estates, Westminster City Council) and with the most prominent professional consultants.

    Working overseas, we offer international expertise and management standards supported by ability to deliver projects locally. When required, we can join forces with partner practices in Ireland, Russia, Serbia, Greece, Portugal, France and Latvia.

    We are fully BIM-integrated, and have accumulated substantial experience in multi-disciplinary Revit collaboration.

    Services
    Architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    London, UK, and Europe
    Company awards
    European Property Award (5*)—Best Hotel; UK Property Award (5*)—Best Single Residence; BUILD’s 2019 Design & Build Awards—Most Innovative Residential Concept 2019
    Address
    Old Town Hall, 213 Haverstock Hill
    NW3 4QP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072092851 www.ar-arch.co.uk

