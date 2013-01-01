Working from her Manchester based studio, Lily's paintings reflect a love of nature. Her interest in the natural world began from an early age, growing up in rural Cumbria, and Lily is particularly associated with glorified representations of butterflies, subject matter initially chosen as a vehicle to play with colour. Lily's work is also influenced by eighteenth century printmakers such as Hokusai and Hiroshige, with their strong yet never garish colour palettes, and the beautiful patterns employed in Japanese kimono design.

Lily's trademark technique, developed over a number of years, is to use reproductions of her own paintings as collage material on the canvas. Lily continuously adds to her own library of 'source' paintings, which are then reproduced and cut out ready to create a finished piece. The canvas backgrounds are painted with acrylics. When the collage composition has been secured in place, Lily uses washes of inks, then may apply additional painted or drawn details. Finally a clear gloss varnish is applied, securing the collage, adding an opulent lustre, and bringing out the depth of colour.

Lily has exhibited widely in England, including galleries in Manchester, Newcastle, Harrogate and London, most recently as part of a group show at Brick Lane Art Gallery. Lily has also exhibited and sold work internationally, with recent shows in Barcelona and Amsterdam, and original canvases sent to both North and South America, and South Africa. In 2013 Lily was shortlisted for the New Lights Art Prize, which supports emerging young artists in the North of England.