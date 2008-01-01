About CD (UK) Ltd

Geoff Baker and Mrs. Toni Hibbert started the company in March 1979. Since then they have, with the help and assistance of the manufacturers DuPont, made Corian® into the household brand that it is today.

We care about being the best distributors of solid surface in the UK

After over 30 years as the sole distributor of Corian® in the UK, Geoff and Toni have created an infrastructure of dealers and fabricators which brings Corian® to a range of consumers and end users. In 2008, Geoff’s son, Gary joined the business and is now Managing Director organising the day to day running of CD UK.

We offer everything for your solid surface fabrication needs

As the only distributor in the UK who focuses solely on selling solid surface we offer an unparalleled service. We have an experienced technical support team to help with Corian® fabricator questions and issues. And we have an extensive range of products that you will only find at CD UK: as well as holding large stocks of Corian® itself you can get all the best quality solid surface tools and machinery.

Group Trading Divisions

CD UK Power Tools

We have been distributing high quality power tools for use in fabricating Corian® for many years now. Our experience enables us to bring to market exclusively the very best tools for the perfect solid surface job.

Now we are expanding our ranges to provide one of the most extensive selection of power tools and accessories in the UK. Whether you are looking for Festool, Makita, Milwaukee or Metabo, or any of our range of specialist solid surface tool manufacturers, you will find them at CD UK Power Tools.

Read more about CD UK Power Tools

CD UK Training Centre

CD UK has been training companies how to fabricate Corian® for over 30 years.

We have now opened a superb new Training Centre at our offices in Morley, Leeds so that we can offer professional training courses both to our existing Corian® fabricator customers and also to individuals who are looking to gain qualifications related to working in the solid surface industry.

As well as Corian® related courses we will be offering general joinery skills courses and linking up with Power Tool manufacturers to offer training days where you will have the opportunity to come and try out and learn about their products.

Read more about CD UK Training Centre

Machinery Division

CD (UK) Ltd have introduced a machinery division selling Elkom, Langzauner and EMC for solid surface thermoforming, veneer cutting, edge jointing and sanding technology.

Read more about CD UK Machinery Division

Air Uno

From the same innovators who brought Corian® and Parapan® to the UK, Air Uno offers a range of technologically advanced cooker hoods. Our designer Italian cooker hoods and accessories includes Airone clear, frosted or black glass cooker hoods, stainless steel, island, ceiling and downdraft extractor fans.

Read more about Air Uno

Stellar

The finest bespoke stainless worktops are also now available from Air Uno. Strong and durable yet flexible, the extra-thick AISI 304 (18/10) stainless steel is skilfully modelled into works of art that remain unblemished by time, revealing its perfect, exclusive nature. Designs are taken from the page to create the surface and finish that is required to bring your kitchen alive with style.

Read more about Stellar