Kewley & Trebble specialise in providing flexible and tailored interior designs to any brief.

Between us, we have over 25 years of experience creating stylish and comfortable residential interiors and award-winning boutique hotels – and now we’re applying our impeccable taste to Sussex’s country interiors. Our approach is friendly, down to earth and practical – and our aim is to translate your brief and realise your vision with inspired, elegant and timeless solutions. Your project will always be personally handled by us.

We also have expertise in designing bespoke furniture and joinery. Our attention to detail, and our relationships with local craftsmen, artists and manufacturers ensure high quality work. Our repeat business and frequent referrals are testament to the quality of our work.

Whatever your vision, we can deliver flexible and tailored interior designs – from a simple concept to a full design scheme with drawings. To ensure we understand your needs, our service begins with a complementary consultation in your home or office. After careful consideration of your brief, we will provide you with a fee structure for your project. Each one can be provided as a standalone service, or integrated into a larger project that can be managed by us if you wish. This may be an hourly rate for a small project, or a fixed price to design and make fitted wardrobes or plan your new kitchen.