Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mariama Janneh Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Mariama Janneh is an award winning interior designer with a first class degree in interior design and is fully qualified to undertake residential and commercial projects. 

    Mariama lives and works in Wiltshire. She has many years experience in art and design with a background in textile design and interior illustration.   Mariama's affordable interior design service offers a simple solution for those for whatever reason do not wish to use a traditional interior design service.     Every client can expect a highly professional and efficient service. From traditional design to the latest trends, Mariama can design the perfect interior for you.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7862874808 www.mariamajannehinteriordesign.com
      Add SEO element