Mariama Janneh is an award winning interior designer with a first class degree in interior design and is fully qualified to undertake residential and commercial projects.

Mariama lives and works in Wiltshire. She has many years experience in art and design with a background in textile design and interior illustration. Mariama's affordable interior design service offers a simple solution for those for whatever reason do not wish to use a traditional interior design service. Every client can expect a highly professional and efficient service. From traditional design to the latest trends, Mariama can design the perfect interior for you.