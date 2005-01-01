Tim Gosling founded Gosling in 2005 after 18 years as a Director at Linley. Tim lives to design. He is passionate about architecture, interiors, furniture and the arts and has a unique ability to combine all these disciplines in his work. Having started his career in theatre design, Tim uses his natural talent to infuse an element of drama in his creations and this, coupled with his meticulous attention to detail results in a perfect performance every time.

Tim has cherry picked his team to include designers that not only reflect his style, but all of whom are able to express their own distinctive and original design expertise. The portfolio includes private and commercial commissions, including the Goring Hotel and BP Headquarters. The Gosling team also has an exceptional working relationship with interior designers around the world and the portfolio includes many global projects.

Gosling’s bespoke service of furniture and interior design has both style and longevity and an international reputation for excellence. The furniture designs draw inspiration from classical architecture and styles but with a contemporary feel. Commissions begin with the intimate process of working with the client to ensure the designs reflect their needs and taste. Each piece of furniture and every element of an interior are completed to the most rigorous standards using the finest materials and traditional cabinet-making techniques.

Work in the Super yacht industry inspired Tim to turn his design team’s expertise to creating a collection of the first ever carbon fibre exterior deck furniture. Gosling Marine was launched in 2013.