Design by UBER is a multi award-winning team of interior architects and designers able to fulfil classically elegant restorations through to the most contemporary of styled new properties and all manner in between. Directed by Simon Evans our design team helps clients stamp a completely individual mark on their surroundings.

Our Society of British Interior Design accredit talent has been recognised at the highest level, both with accolades and indeed commissions. Winners of 4 International Design & Architecture Awards in consecutive years, finalist in The Andrew Martin Designer of the Year (vol 17) something the Sunday Times call “The Oscars of the Interior Design World”, the practice is currently engaged in over 20+ world-class residential property projects both local and international.

We have no typical customer. Our work takes from an African holiday home to a vast Golfing Lodge getaway in Scotland, a comfortable and luxurious family oriented farm conversion in Cheshire to a classical family home in Surrey. And our full architectural and design services were required along with Government liaison for a breaking exclusive development of glass houses in Gibraltar.

We are privileged and proud to have such a dedicated and talented ‘UBER family’. It is a pedigree pool of Interior Architects, Interior Designers, technicians and support staff all driven with the same passion and dedication that unites us to make us an exceptional team.

Although the nature of our projects differs wildly, our service level and affordable hourly fee does not. Every assignment receives the same dedication, creative talent and logistical support. In this day and age every customer is quite rightly looking for value for money. Not only is our expertise covered in a fixed approach, but we have a linked relationships with supporting team partners to offer the best in high-end bespoke craftsmanship. By being both a design consultancy and the owner of a magnificent showroom, we have access not just to the award-winning creative talent but the best merchandise from a jealously guarded network of suppliers spanning the world at great prices.