Design by UBER
Interior Architects in Knutsford
Reviews (6)
Projects

    Design by UBER is a multi award-winning team of interior architects and designers able to fulfil classically elegant restorations through to the most contemporary of styled new properties and all manner in between. Directed by Simon Evans our design team helps clients stamp a completely individual mark on their surroundings.

    Our Society of British Interior Design accredit talent has been recognised at the highest level, both with accolades and indeed commissions. Winners of 4 International Design & Architecture Awards in consecutive years, finalist in The Andrew Martin Designer of the Year (vol 17) something the Sunday Times call “The Oscars of the Interior Design World”, the practice is currently engaged in over 20+ world-class residential property projects both local and international.

    We have no typical customer. Our work takes from an African holiday home to a vast Golfing Lodge getaway in Scotland, a comfortable and luxurious family oriented farm conversion in Cheshire to a classical family home in Surrey. And our full architectural and design services were required along with Government liaison for a breaking exclusive development of glass houses in Gibraltar.

    We are privileged and proud to have such a dedicated and talented ‘UBER family’. It is a pedigree pool of Interior Architects, Interior Designers, technicians and support staff all driven with the same passion and dedication that unites us to make us an exceptional team.

    Although the nature of our projects differs wildly, our service level and affordable hourly fee does not. Every assignment receives the same dedication, creative talent and logistical support. In this day and age every customer is quite rightly looking for value for money. Not only is our expertise covered in a fixed approach, but we have a linked relationships with supporting team partners to offer the best in high-end bespoke craftsmanship. By being both a design consultancy and the owner of a magnificent showroom, we have access not just to the award-winning creative talent but the best merchandise from a jealously guarded network of suppliers spanning the world at great prices.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Architecture
    • Turnkey Design
    • space planning
    • lighting design
    • Furniture Fixtures and Equipment
    • Flooring and Upholstery
    • window treatments
    • renovation services
    • Residential interior design
    Service areas
    • CHESHIRE (HQ)
    • London
    • SURREY (Office)
    • Hong Kong (Sat.Office)
    • Europe
    • USA
    • Africa
    • International
    Company awards
    • • UK Property Awards, four time 5-star gold WINNERS 2013/14, 2016/17
    • • Best of Houzz, Design 2015, 2016 & 2017
    • • BUILD Architecture Awards, double WINNERS 2015 & WINNER 2016
    • • Northern Design Awards WINNERS 2010, 2016
    • • Society of British and International Design Awards FINALISTS 2012, 2013 & 2016
    • • Andrew Martin International Designer of the Year Awards FINALISTS 2013
    • • International Design & Architecture Awards WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2012 & 2013
    Address
    (Headquarters) Chelford Road, Ollerton, Cheshire
    WA16 8RY Knutsford
    United Kingdom
    +44-3332205550 designbyuber.com
    Legal disclosure

    Highly acclaimed full-service Interior Design practice with a pedigree of top international awards and a ground breaking affordable fee structure for all. Every one of our many exciting residential projects - whether they be local room makeovers, restorations or lavish overseas super homes - are serviced with the same team's incredible ability to interpret your individual lifestyle needs and surpass your expectations. We are highly regarded for our thoughtful space planning, quality of execution and delightful details (and possibly the odd talking point surprises too).

    Reviews

    Glynn Lowe
    very happy with our shopping experience with UBER interiors. Had been looking at the Skyline Outdoor globe lights for a while and came across a pair on the UBER site for a good price - giving me a good saving. Info on site indicated our new garden lights would be delivered within 3 weeks - i knew they were in stock so hoped to get them well within that time but turned out to be within 3 days. The lights look great and are quite light and easy to move - will probably bring them in when it looks like hurricanes on the way! Looking forward to putting the lights out when the warm weather arrives.
    3 months ago
    Lauren Harrison
    Ordered a RV Astley lamp & delivery was really quick and lamp looks great - thank you
    6 months ago
    S Jumaily
    Purchased two table lamps from Uber Interiors. I have to say that the team were fast, responsive and extremely helpful. Their prices are extremely competitive also. My order was delayed due to the supplier, but they handled everything and kept me well informed. I totally recommend this business and will definitely be back on their site.
    10 months ago
