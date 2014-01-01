Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Master Wishmakers
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kettering
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Challis Island, The Master Wishmakers The Master Wishmakers
    Challis Island, The Master Wishmakers The Master Wishmakers
    Challis Island, The Master Wishmakers The Master Wishmakers
    +36
    Challis Island

    The Master Wishmakers produce themed architecture & interior design, luxury playhouses, children’s bedrooms, bespoke treehouses, luxury gazebos and furniture.

    We were founded on the basis of a simple mantra: to Handcraft Your Imagination. We promise to offer our customers the most beautiful, bespoke themed creations. Each creation embodies unsurpassed luxury, quality and craftsmanship, providing endless pleasure to the imaginations of all children and adults alike. Everything that we produce, whether that be a luxury playhouse, bedroom, treehouse or pirate island, is designed and handmade in the United Kingdom by a team of traditionally skilled craftsmen and artists, making every customer’s wish unique and special.

    The attention to detail that we garnish our work with is second to none and is one reason that we are in demand all over the world – from London to New York to Dubai. We have extensive architectural and hands-on construction experience and use this to work with you to produce a Master Wishmakers creation that will truly become a family heirloom. 

    Service areas
    Kettering
    Company awards
    International Property Awards—Best Leisure Architecture, UK 2014-2015
    Address
    59-61 Bath Road
    NN16 8NB Kettering
    United Kingdom
    +44-1536417905 www.masterwishmakers.com
      Add SEO element