The Master Wishmakers produce themed architecture & interior design, luxury playhouses, children’s bedrooms, bespoke treehouses, luxury gazebos and furniture.

We were founded on the basis of a simple mantra: to Handcraft Your Imagination. We promise to offer our customers the most beautiful, bespoke themed creations. Each creation embodies unsurpassed luxury, quality and craftsmanship, providing endless pleasure to the imaginations of all children and adults alike. Everything that we produce, whether that be a luxury playhouse, bedroom, treehouse or pirate island, is designed and handmade in the United Kingdom by a team of traditionally skilled craftsmen and artists, making every customer’s wish unique and special.

The attention to detail that we garnish our work with is second to none and is one reason that we are in demand all over the world – from London to New York to Dubai. We have extensive architectural and hands-on construction experience and use this to work with you to produce a Master Wishmakers creation that will truly become a family heirloom.