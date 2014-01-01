Multidisciplinary. Eclectic. Traditional & Modern.Harriet’s multi-disciplinary Architectural Interior Design Studio is flexible and eclectic. The studio is just as comfortable and capable of designing a country home as a contemporary commercial space, a book as a fabric range. Traditional and modern styles regularly co-exist harmoniously within the studio’s work.

Harriet is a full member of the British Institute of Interior Design (BIID), whose Best Practice contracts and systems run hand in hand with the RIBA. She is a member of the Development Advisory Board at the Victoria & Albert Museum, a Committee Member and Ambassador for the Royal Academy and consults for among others, the Design Museum & Yohji Yamamoto. She is actively involved in the Brompton Design District, which runs in conjunction with the annual London Design Festival and regularly teaches at the RCA.

Harriet has been commissioned to write a book about her design process for publication in October 2014. Her work has recently been featured in the New York Times ‘T’ style magazine, the Sunday Telegraph’s Stella magazine and the Sunday Times Home feature on the Top UK Interior Designers.

The studio is not interested in fad or what is perceived to be ‘in’ or ‘out’, preferring to focus on creating a style that evokes feeling and prompts response. Elements of surprise and wit can be found in the studio’s style. Harriet’s work often raises a smile.Harriet guides the design and implementation of a home by helping clients to develop an individual and eclectic style, creating harmony between inherited pieces, art collections, the architecture of the building and their contemporary needs. She wants every client to be excited, engaged and to enjoy each space, rather than simply providing a purely functional solution. Each space expresses the individual characteristics of each client so that no space is bland, formulaic, stereotypical, or dull.



The Studio offers a full architectural service or a simple decorative makeover.