Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Beaumont Home Furnishings
Furniture & Accessories in Jarrow
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Mini Chaise Longues, Beaumont Home Furnishings Beaumont Home Furnishings Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Mini Chaise Longues, Beaumont Home Furnishings Beaumont Home Furnishings Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Mini Chaise Longues, Beaumont Home Furnishings Beaumont Home Furnishings Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Mini Chaise Longues
    Settle Benches, Beaumont Home Furnishings Beaumont Home Furnishings BedroomSofas & chaise longue
    Settle Benches, Beaumont Home Furnishings Beaumont Home Furnishings BedroomSofas & chaise longue
    Settle Benches, Beaumont Home Furnishings Beaumont Home Furnishings BedroomSofas & chaise longue
    +1
    Settle Benches

    Beaumont Home Furnishings specialises in making bespoke, hand made furniture, perfect for any home or business. With over 30 years of experience we have created many unique designs and styles suitable for everyones needs. As we make all of our items from scratch and have hundreds of fabrics to choose from we are able to really craft our items to our customers imagination.

    Services
    • Upholstery Manufacturer
    • bespoke manufacturer
    • chaise longue manufacturer
    • chair manufacturer
    • sofa manufacturer
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Jarrow
    Address
    Unit 1 Bladen Street
    NE32 3HN Jarrow
    United Kingdom
    +44-1914895017 www.beaumont-furniture.co.uk
      Add SEO element