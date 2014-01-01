Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Seriously Sofas
Furniture & Accessories in Kingston Upon Thames
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We are independent upholstery specialists. All our pieces are custom ordered, including made to measure commissions and 'concept' pieces. Examples of our work may be found via http://www.pinterest.com/seriouslysofas


    Services
    Bespoke and customised British & European upholstery specialists to trade and retail customsers
    Service areas
    Kingston Upon Thames
    Company awards
    Winners Kingston Business Excellence Awards 2013—Best Independent Shop. Startups Awards 2014—Independent Shop of the Year Finalists. Highly Commended Kingston Business Excellence Awards 2014—Best Independent Shop
    Address
    Union Street
    KT1 1RP Kingston Upon Thames
    United Kingdom
    +44-2085491233 www.seriouslysofas.com
      Add SEO element