INNOVATORS

​

As a firm with over 100 years experience (established in 1910), we always have strived to lead in the world of innovation. Because we are fascinated by technology, we embrace the opportunities to utilise it in our architecture and design processes.





Virtual Reality (VR)

We own the best Virtual Reality (VR) hardware available to allow our clients a hi definition, motion tracked experience as part of the design development process.

​

ECO / Sustainability

We realise our responsibility to the environment and our role within the building industry, using natural resources and innovative eco materials. Sustainability covers a broad number of issues related to buildings, understanding that each of our clients have their own focus and goals for engaging with sustainability.

​

Smart Buildings

Whenever we design any building it is pertinent to incorporate the automation of the property use, or Domotics (Domestic Robotics) systems for homes. This is a set of technologies applied to control lighting, climate, entertainment systems, and appliances. Its systems allow for efficient management of energy consumption, security, accessibility, and the general comfort of the building, becoming an important issue to consider when designing, building, and living.



