jmarchitects has developed into one of the UK’s foremost architectural practices since its formation in 1962. We provide design services in architecture, masterplanning, urban planning, interior design, 3D visualisation and sustainability to both private and public sector clients. We have studios in Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, Manchester and Abu Dhabi.

jmarchitects is an award winning architectural practice with extensive experience in education, community, health, social housing, commercial, private residential, retail, and sports and leisure projects.

We regularly undertake complex projects ranging in value from £25k to £100m. 'Complexity' can take the form of multiple client / stakeholder representatives, phased demolition and construction over an extended period of time, site sensitivity or listed status of existing fabric, or even simply the scale of a particularly large, involved project. We have experience in all of these areas; our team scopes the level of complexity from the outset and formulates an action plan to manage and control any challenges throughout.