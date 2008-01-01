Rural Design are committed to a progressive yet sensitive rural architecture. We respond to each client with imagination to deliver a project that achieves social, economical and environmental sustainability. Our approach combines practicality and intuition to achieve overall design excellence. Based on the Isle of Skye in the West Highlands of Scotland we are working on residential, community and education projects throughout Scotland and abroad.Our portfolio of work emphasises the diversity of design skills we can offer, from new build and furniture design to landscape and masterplanning. We consciously avoid a prescriptive style, with each project being based upon a rigorous analysis of the clients requirements, the site and the landscape context. Our work is characterised by a crisp and contemporary approach; however it is always grounded by an understanding of history and a respect for the environment.A key element of our approach is sustainable and innovative design. Our collective knowledge, skills and experience, accumulated over years of practice, allow us to continuously seek improvements in the design and services we offer and to seek innovative design solutions in line with our clients' expectations. Rural Design combines the best qualities of a small innovative practice with the experience, depth and knowledge of a large office, enabling it to undertake advanced and complex projects.We approach each project with the same guiding view, a unique proposition that requires a unique solution.
- 2013 —RIAS Award—Turf House, Kendram—Doolan Prize Shortlist—Turf House, Kendram 2012 —RIBA Award—Bogbain Mill, Lochussie—RIAS Award—Bogbain Mill, Lochussie—Doolan Prize Shortlist—Bogbain Mill, Lochussie—Saltire Award—Bogbain Mill, Lochussie—Saltire Innovation Award—R.HOUSE—Inverness Architectural Association—Regional Winner—Burnside, Plockton—Inverness Architectural Association—Regional Commended—Bogbain Mill—Inverness Architectural Association—Regional Commended—Lusta 2011 —Scottish Housing Design Awards—Winner—Burnside, Plockton—Saltire Housing Design Award—Commendation—The Secret Garden, Balvonie Braes 2010 —Saltire Housing Design Award—Saltire Medal—15 Fiscavaig—Saltire Housing Design Award—15 Fiscavaig—Doolan Prize Shortlist—15 Fiscavaig—Inverness Architectural Association—Regional Winner—Black Shed, Skinidin—RIBA Award Shortlist—The Long House, Husabost—Scottish Design Awards—Runner Up—15 Fiscavaig 2009 —Saltire Housing Design Award Commendation—Black Shed—Skinidin 2008 —Saltire Housing Design Award—Edinbane—Inverness Architectural Association—Regional Winner—Edinbane—Inverness Architectural Association—Placemaking—Overall Winner—Edinbane—RIAS Highland Housing Fair Competition—First Prize
