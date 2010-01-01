MawsonKerr was formed in 2010 by Architects Will Mawson and Dan Kerr.

MawsonKerr is intuitive, energetic and dedicated. Through close collaboration with our clients we deliver bespoke designs and buildings that have both quality and longevity. Will and Dan were Associates at Napper Architects, a multi award winning Newcastle practice before forming MawsonKerr and have a wealth of experience from concept design through to the delivery of complex projects. With our wide-ranging experience we are able to provide an approachable, attentive and accessible professional service for all our clients, large and small, public and private. We understand and are committed to delivering continuity throughout all our projects to ensure that the best possible results are achieved on all our commissions. The practice has a strong emphasis on sustainability, through low energy buildings, construction techniques and renewable energy and we take every project on their merits to develop these opportunities with our clients. As Architects we are passionate about delivering solutions that are contextual, sustainable and innovative. Having local experience in several areas in the North, and with projects currently in Newcastle, Northumberland, Durham, Cumbria, and Yorkshire we feel we have the knowledge and understanding of the needs of the client and the wider community to deliver schemes that are sensitive to their context and provide a functional, innovative and cost effective solution.