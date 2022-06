DESIGNK'S OBJECTS ARE DEFINED BY THE HARMONIOUS MIXTURE BETWEEN TRADITION AND AVANT GARDE.

OUR INSPIRATION COMES FROM THE ORDINARY OBJECTS AND THE THINGS WE ARE USED TO SEE IN OUR DAILY LIVES AS WELL AS FROM NATURE.

DESIGNK FOUNDED BY BYUNG AND DEBUTED AT 100% DESIGN LONDON 2010 WITH OUR SIGNATURE DESIGN "DANDELION STOOL" WHICH WAS SELECTED BY HIDDENART. WE AIM TO BRING THE TRADITION INTO MODERN STYLE WITH HANDCRAFTED SMALL BATCHES OF PRODUCTS OF WHICH EVERY PIECE IS A LIMITED EDITION.