Upholstery and creative stitchery with imagination and jazz hands :)

Fully qualified to upholster both traditional and modern pieces; especially enjoying more creative stitchery!!

Whether it’s:

* a simple roman blind

* replacing the sagged sofa cushions

* re-covering an ebay buy

* doing deep reconstruction on a favoured inherited piece

* creating a unique 'statement' chair

* tailored protective seat covers for your Ferrari

* a personalised anything

* something completely off-the-wall .....or all of the above,

- I can help with passionate over-excitable enthusiasm.

I offer a full personal service with local collection & delivery FOC. I will visit, discuss, measure up and provide an inclusive quote, taking pictures and communicating throughout the project. Furthermore, I post pictures on my webpage regularly so you can keep in touch with progress.

All upholstery and creative stitchery is carried out in my fully equipped 'Ladyshed' with doors flung wide and music blaring ;)