Qubis was launched in October 2012 with the Qubis Haus through the Southbank Centre in London by Designer Amy Whitworth. The Qubis Haus was a winner in the BOOST design competition run by the Southbank Centre and the Observer. Qubis Haus has been sold internationally as far as Japan, Australia and America. Qubis Design creates multi functional furniture for design consious families. Qubis creates transformative, modern space saving designs that work for both adults and children.

"Qubis design style is influenced by the work from Bauhaus, Mies Van de, Le Corbusier, for their clean, geometric lines and the marriage of form and function." Amy Whitworth. As well as our own line of Qubis products we are currently collaborating on a range of product, toy and media design projects. If you are interested in commissioning or collaborating with Qubis we are always interested in design challenges.

AMY WHITWORTH, FOUNDER

After a career in classical and contemporary dance, performing throughout Europe and the United States, Amy converted a large 1930ʼs Dutch cargo barge and ran it as a contemporary art gallery for 5 years. Since her children were born she has branched out into design. Her ideas are influenced by the aesthetics of modern art and architecture and the playfulness of children's toys.