Paul Smoothy BA (Hons), Dipl. (UCL) - Architectural Photographer

Paul Smoothy's approach to Architectural Photography comes with a clear understanding of the subject. His ability to appropriately translate an architectural experience photographically is primarily based on an architectural training, a high visual aptitude and persuasive passion for our urban environment.

After a Degree in Architecture at the University of Greenwich, Paul completed his Diploma in Architecture at the Bartlett School of Architecture, University College London, with Dissertations on 'Architectural Photography and Representation' from a historical perspective and the studied 'Effects of Light and Colour Rendering on Spatial Vision'. Qualifying as an Architect from the Bartlett School in 1997, Paul began to follow his true enthusiasm in promoting good architectural design through the medium of photography. He proceeded quickly in establishing himself as an insightful and dedicated Photographer, not only able to visually convey a completed building or an interior with a balanced composition and an acute attention to detail, but to do so from a position which clearly enhances the perception of a project. He is also particularly apt at capturing a decisive moment in time during the construction phase or later life of a building.

Working extensively across London and the south of England over the last fifteen years, Paul has built up a wide client base of both young and internationally established Architects, Structural Engineers and Interior Designers, including Simon Conder Associates, Sarah Wigglesworth Architects, Stanton Williams, Richards Partington Architects, Johnson Naylor, Studio Octopi and Fluid Structures. His work has been published widely in the international architectural press, including The Architectural Review, The Architects' Journal, RIBA Journal, Architecture Today, Architectural Research Quarterly, Architectural Design, Domus, Blueprint, Elle Decoration and Vanity Fair. Recent collaborations with two long-standing clients have resulted in monograph book publications.

Paul's work has been exhibited at the RIBA Gallery in London, the Association of Photographers Gallery and the National Portrait Gallery. He is a past winner of the London Photographic Awards, Architectural and Environmental Categories, and a number of his monochrome prints have been purchased by the British Architectural Library Photographs Collection. He is a registered Architect and has been a member of the Association of Photographers since 1998.

In parallel development with his own personal work, Paul continues to be informed by his teaching at the Bartlett School of Architecture and has collaborated with both post-graduate students and practicing staff on a number of research and consultancy projects.