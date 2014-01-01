Your browser is out-of-date.

LEEP
Architects in London
    • LEEP operates from the Framehouse Studio, Hackney, East London. The space, designed by Marcus Lee, showcases many of the ideas that both he and the practice are interested in – environmental responsibility, prefabrication, flexibility and buildability.

    Our Approach

    LEEP approach each project individually seeking to bring both simplicity and spirit to design across all scales and sectors. Innovative uses, plan forms and construction are explored through an iterative process of sketching and physical models.

    The team is building on many years spent in practice and has worked on a large number of award-winning schemes. Click here to download Marcus Lee’s CV.

    Coming Up

    2014 is an exciting first year for LEEP. We are busy producing and bringing projects to life. We are involved in projects across London, in Scotland and also the Far East.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    3A Mentmore Terrace
    E8 3PN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2085330512 www.lee-p.co.uk
