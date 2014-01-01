LEEP operates from the Framehouse Studio, Hackney, East London. The space, designed by Marcus Lee, showcases many of the ideas that both he and the practice are interested in – environmental responsibility, prefabrication, flexibility and buildability.

Our Approach

LEEP approach each project individually seeking to bring both simplicity and spirit to design across all scales and sectors. Innovative uses, plan forms and construction are explored through an iterative process of sketching and physical models.

The team is building on many years spent in practice and has worked on a large number of award-winning schemes. Click here to download Marcus Lee’s CV.

Coming Up

2014 is an exciting first year for LEEP. We are busy producing and bringing projects to life. We are involved in projects across London, in Scotland and also the Far East.