Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Afterroom
Designers in Hägersten
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • ADVOCATING THE TRACES OF TIME

    Afteroom is a design company in Stockholm and a advocate of the traces of time. Founded and directed by Hung-Ming Chen and Chen-Yen Wei, the mission is simply to create beautiful products which will add value over time – design to grow old with. The inspiration derives from an intriguing interest of forms, senses, proportions, materials and cultures. The philosophy pivot around simplicity and honesty.

    Afteroom provides exclusive Product / Interior Design & Consult services according to each client’s unique requirements. For business collaboration, wholesale request, or need further information about our products, welcome to contact us!

    Service areas
    Hägersten
    Address
    Telefonplan Studios, LM Ericssons Väg 14 126 37
    Hägersten
    United Kingdom
    +44-761699891 afteroom.com
      Add SEO element