Your browser is out-of-date.
To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!
Some decorating trends go out of style very quickly. We all know that some styles that are classic and timeless, and some go out of fashion in a matter of months.
Clutter has a nasty habit of creeping up on us. One day it’s only a magazine and a takeaway menu on the countertop, and suddenly it’s a horde of wrappers, stickers, unopened envelopes, the neighbours’ kittens, and goodness knows w…