Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Földes Architects
Architects in Budapest
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Long Brick House, Földes Architects Földes Architects Living roomShelves
    The Long Brick House, Földes Architects Földes Architects Living roomShelves
    The Long Brick House, Földes Architects Földes Architects Living roomShelves
    +22
    The Long Brick House
    The Black & White House, Földes Architects Földes Architects Minimalist houses
    The Black & White House, Földes Architects Földes Architects Minimalist houses
    The Black & White House, Földes Architects Földes Architects Minimalist houses
    +6
    The Black & White House
    The Iron Porch House, Földes Architects Földes Architects Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace Bricks
    The Iron Porch House, Földes Architects Földes Architects Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace Iron/Steel
    The Iron Porch House, Földes Architects Földes Architects Classic style houses Bricks
    +6
    The Iron Porch House
    The L House , Földes Architects Földes Architects Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    The L House , Földes Architects Földes Architects Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    The L House , Földes Architects Földes Architects Classic style houses
    +4
    The L House
    Dwelling House + Light Transmitting Concrete, Földes Architects Földes Architects Classic style houses
    Dwelling House + Light Transmitting Concrete, Földes Architects Földes Architects Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Dwelling House + Light Transmitting Concrete, Földes Architects Földes Architects Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    +3
    Dwelling House + Light Transmitting Concrete
    Service areas
    Budapest
    Address
    Nyúl utca 4.
    H-1026 Budapest
    Hungary
    +36-205945648 www.foldesarchitects.hu
      Add SEO element